Helena vaccine clinics scheduled for Feb. 2-3

Registration will open Friday for two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics available to Lewis and Clark County residents age 70 and older and eligible health care workers.

The clinics for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and 450 free tickets are available for each day.

Those age 16-69 with risk conditions do not qualify for these clinics.

Those being vaccinated at the events must provide a photo ID for proof of age showing an address in Lewis and Clark County. If the photo ID provided does not have an address, such as a U.S. passport, individuals can present a utility bill, phone bill, or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. Friday and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The free tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Residents can secure up to two tickets per registration. Individuals can reserve tickets based on availability of time slots. There are no promo codes for this event.