Helena vaccine clinics scheduled for Feb. 2-3

Registration will open Friday for two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics available to Lewis and Clark County residents age 70 and older and eligible health care workers.
The clinics for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and 450 free tickets are available for each day.
Those age 16-69 with risk conditions do not qualify for these clinics.
Those being vaccinated at the events must provide a photo ID for proof of age showing an address in Lewis and Clark County. If the photo ID provided does not have an address, such as a U.S. passport, individuals can present a utility bill, phone bill, or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. Friday and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The free tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Residents can secure up to two tickets per registration. Individuals can reserve tickets based on availability of time slots. There are no promo codes for this event.
The registration platform for the clinics is hosted on Eventbrite. Links to either day's event can be found on the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/, or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health and look for the "COVID-19 Hub" link on the main page.
For those unfamiliar with the Eventbrite site, a "How-To" video can be found on the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ below the registration links. Signing up for a user account on Eventbrite does not sign you up for a ticket. You must come back to the site when tickets are available.
Seniors who prefer to speak with someone can call Rocky Mountain Development Council Area IV Agency on Aging, which has volunteered to provide seniors who have access barriers to the online ticketing system with a call center at 406-447-1680. This call center is not for the general public, but for those 70 and older who have access barriers to using the Eventbrite website. The call center will operate beginning Friday at 9 a.m.
The county will continue to roll out Phase 1B vaccination eligibility by tiered priority within the population. More details on additional clinics and any changes to priority populations will be released later. There will be multiple opportunities each week to be vaccinated.