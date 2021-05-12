Helena vaccination clinic scheduled for people 12 and older

Lewis and Clark Public Health on Wednesday announced a first-dose drive-thru Pfizer COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will be held Saturday for people 12 and older who live in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson counties.

The link for registration will be on the county’s COVID-19 Hub beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Registration will be open until all appointment times are filled. Go to www.lccountymt.gov/health.html to sign up.

People who need help making a reservation can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219. This hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The hotline will not begin taking reservations until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The clinic will be 8 a.m. to noon at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and 400 appointments will be available.

Registration is required and the vaccines are free.

Lewis and Clark County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 86 active cases, 6,691 recoveries and 81 deaths.

The county reported that as of Tuesday, 32,598 residents are partially vaccinated and 28,329 are fully vaccinated. The latter number is 50% of the 56,252 total eligible population.