Helena uses reauthorization to pressure airport authority on delinquent assessments

"We are currently in the negotiation of how the airport will pay for services rendered which assessment payments address. We look to having this resolved soon," she said in her email.

City staff also took exception to not being informed of leasing of the property to third parties.

The city owns the land the airport sits on. The airport leases the property and sublets portions of the land to 20 other businesses, including the Independent Record.

According to the airport's 2019 financial audit, more than 60% of its annual revenue comes from those leases, about $2.5 million.

The airport has adopted policies in place for the development of its leased property; among them are requirements that the city be informed of potential leases and the city approves any construction or acquisition of new buildings. The airport authority has neither informed the city nor sought approval of new leases or buildings in recent years, according to the city manager's memo.

In total, the city has presented nine separate issues to the authority it would like to see addressed in the reauthorization process. Harlow-Schalk declined to say if not reauthorizing the airport authority is on the table.

"We had a very successful negotiation a couple of days ago and look to have things resolved in time (for the July 1 deadline)," she said.

