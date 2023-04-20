Three new opioid overdose medication vending machines are now in operation in Helena thanks to grant funding received by Lewis and Clark County and collaboration among community partners, the city announced Thursday.

The new machines will make naloxone available to anyone who needs it free of charge.

"Thanks to collaboration by the Helena Police Department, Helena Municipal Court, and Lewis and Clark County’s Department of Criminal Justice Services," a vending machine has been set up on the first floor of the Law and Justice Center, in the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ reception area, and at Good Samaritan’s Our Place Drop-In Center, according to a news release from the city.

Placement of the vending machines is part of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s efforts to address opioid misuse disorders.

Helena Police Chief Brett Petty and Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson are both active members on the council.

Petty said the primary goal is to eliminate opioid use in the community.

"The unfortunate reality is, many of us have neighbors, family, or friends that are struggling with opioid addiction," he stated. "My hope is that these machines will be a resource for people who are trying to avoid losing their loved ones to addiction.”

Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. This reversal means normal breathing can be quickly restored. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say administering naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, can restore a person’s breathing within two to three minutes.

"Petty and his officers carry Narcan with them when on duty and have for several years," the news release states. "Because law enforcement is often the first to arrive to the scene of an overdose, many law enforcement agencies across the United States, including the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, equip their officers with the life-saving drug."

The National Institute on Drug Abuse encourages families with loved ones with an opioid addiction to have naloxone nearby and let friends know where it is.

“We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to prevent overdose deaths in our community,” said Kellie McBride, director of the county’s department of criminal justice services. “One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to prevent death is to increase community access to naloxone.”

McBride said in addition to saving lives, providing Narcan opens the door to discussing treatment options.

“We are talking about fellow human beings, friends, family members, and neighbors,” she said.

The Narcan dispensed through the community’s new vending machines comes in nasal spray and works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and blocking the effects of the drug for 30 to 90 minutes, reversing respiratory depression. Narcan is considered safe, non-addictive and effective at restoring normal breathing.

“The hope is the public having access to Narcan, anonymously, and in a trusted location like the Law and Justice Center will help eliminate barriers to access and decrease our community’s overdose rate,” Peterson said.

Based on data from the Montana death certificates from 2017 through 2021, there have been 294 overdose-related deaths statewide, of which Lewis and Clark County residents account for nearly 4%, officials said.

In 2021 alone, Montana reported 103 overdose deaths, a 21% increase from the previous year. The same year, the county reported three overdose-related deaths.

The machines were paid for by a grant from the Institute for Intergovernmental Research, and the Narcan is provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The Law and Justice Center and Lewis and Clark County’s Department of Criminal Justice Services, both have a machine at 406 Fuller Ave. One is in the main lobby, and the other is in Criminal Justice Services' reception area. The other machine at the Good Samaritan’s Our Place Drop-In Center is at 631 N. Last Chance Gulch.