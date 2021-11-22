Helena Turkey Challenge provides thousands of holiday meals

From Saturday through Monday, Helena Food Share planned to distribute 1,300 of the 3,046 holiday meals purchased through community donations as part of this year's Turkey Challenge Food Drive. Volunteers spent the weekend loading turkeys, potatoes, carrots, onions, squash, and other holiday food staples into carts that were wheeled to customers' vehicles. Among the volunteers were representatives of Carroll College, the DECA student organization, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana and Helena Gold Rush Lions Club. Christmas meals will be delivered on Dec. 20. Visit https://helenafoodshare.org/get-help/holiday-meal-share/ to sign up for a meal.