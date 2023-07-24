A hometown cowgirl will entertain during this year’s Last Chance Stampede in Helena.

Madison Macdonald-Thomas, professional trick rider, will dazzle the crowd with her trick riding skills as she gallops on horseback around the arena, doing gymnastic-like stunts on her horse.

The Canadian-turned-Montanan and her husband Keegan Thomas moved to Helena three years ago.

“I’ve always loved the Helena area,” she said, having driven through it to work rodeos in the U.S.

“I fell in love with it since I started working in the U.S. That drive from Great Falls to Helena has been my favorite my whole life.”

MacDonald-Thomas has seen plenty of pretty drives, having worked rodeos across the country. She started trick riding at age 15. Three years later she was so good she was selected to work the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the PRCA world championship. Since then, she’s worked it ten times, and is hired to work about 20-40 rodeos a year.

Trick riding is a western art form, with cowgirls doing gymnastic-like moves on a horse running 30 miles per hour around the arena. The stunt names are as exotic as the moves themselves: the Cossack death drag; the Apache hide-away; the Stroud layout, and more.

It takes a trustworthy, special horse to carry its rider at top speeds, with no one holding the reins, when the rider is hanging off the side of the horse or vaulting from the horse to the ground and back.

MacDonald-Thomas has four of them: Bonnie, a big mare who is a Montana-born horse; Chuck, a 5-year-old gelding who just started his trick riding career this year, Chex, a 15-year-old palomino, and the veteran of the bunch, Vegas, who she rides for the opening ceremonies.

And she’s no stranger to the Last Chance Stampede. MacDonald-Thomas’ first time to be hired by the Stampede was in 2010 when she was 17. Since then, she’s trick rode at the rodeo three more times.

She loves the Stampede.

“The crowd there is one of a kind,” she said. “They are loud and they love rodeo. I’ve always felt like it was my hometown rodeo.”

When she’s not on the rodeo road, she gives trick riding lessons. In Helena, she’s had about twenty students this past year, “some really good, talented trick riders.”

She and Keegan love living in Helena.

“It’s an easy city to live in and it’s easy to get to all parts of the state. And it’s only six hours from my mom and dad,” who live in Alberta.

She’s proud to be a Helenan.

“The community has really taken us in as one of their own. I love the Helena area.”

Trick riding alongside MacDonald-Thomas will be Haley Proctor.

The 62nd edition of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair is July 26-29 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

The Night Show on July 26 is Nelly, with three nights of rodeo July 27-29.

Tickets for Nelly are $60 in advance and $65 on July 26. Rodeo tickets vary in price from $21-$26.

Night Show and rodeo tickets are available online at LCCFairgrounds.com, at the gate, and at the fairgrounds ticket office. Fees apply.

For more information, visit the website or call 406-457-8516.