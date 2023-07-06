The Helena Transfer Station will close Monday for maintenance, the city announced in a news release Thursday.
The closure will not impact residential and commercial garbage collection, the news release states.
The Transfer Station will re-open Tuesday.
In an email Thursday, Helena spokesman Jacob Garcin said work is being done to the asphalt entrance.
Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government.
Nolan Lister
Local Government Reporter
