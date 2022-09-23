Helena Transfer Station holds latex paint exchange

The city of Helena is hosting a latex paint exchange at its transfer station through the end of September.

According to a city news release, residential permit holders can drop off usable latex paint at the transfer station, 1975 N. Benton Ave., during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily.

Oil-based paint, solvents and other liquids will not be accepted. Outside of the drop-off event, paint and solvents must be solidified in sand, dirt or cat litter for disposal.

Paint received through the drop-off will be distributed during a pick-up event from Oct. 10 to 14. Permit holders will be allowed to stop by the transfer station and take paint while supplies last.

Those seeking additional information are asked to call (406) 447-8084.