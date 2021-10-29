Helena to temporarily suspend bus service to East Helena

The city of Helena is suspending indefinitely Capital Transit bus service to East Helena due to a reduction in staff, according to a news release sent Friday.

The suspension is set to begin Monday.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk told city commissioners in an email that "this unfortunate quick decision" was made to accommodate current staffing. She said there are more than five organizations in the area looking for drivers.

"This route was chosen due to ridership," Harlow-Schalk wrote. "As we continue through what we are seeing by way of 'the great resignation' across the country, these kinds of service modifications may be needed in other areas of the organization."

Additionally, the city is implementing increased health and safety measures "to help protect passengers and transit staff and ensure continued availability of public transportation for the community," officials said.

Citing federal law, all passengers will be required to wear a face mask when using the bus, regardless of vaccination status.

"Any passenger who refuses to wear a mask or removes their mask while on board the bus will have their trip denied or will be required to exit the bus," the press release states.