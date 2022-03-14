Helena to start curb-to-curb ride scheduling to replace fixed routes

The city of Helena’s Capital Transit is launching a new service model to curb-to-curb ride scheduling within city limits, in what officials said is an effort to make public transportation more flexible and accessible.

The new model will replace the fixed bus-route stops in Helena, which will operate in city limits until March 21.

Effective Monday, riders can download a new Capital Transit app to schedule rides and pay fares. Riders we able to choose custom pick-up and drop-off locations within Helena City-limits, officials said.

The city’s transit system will still operate its East Valley / East Helena fixed routes. Riders can use the East Valley / East Helena service to get to the Transit Center and schedule more rides within city limits using the app, the city stated in a news release.

The system has recently had some setbacks. The two in-town fixed bus routes were shut down through most of November due to a staffing shortage. The total number of rides per month during July, August and September on the service's red route, which runs from Target on North Montana Avenue to St. Peter's Health, and blue route, stretching from the Walmart on Prospect Avenue on the east side of town to the intersection of Waukesha Avenue and Glendale Street in the west, averaged 416, according to the city of Helena's department of transportation systems.

Capital Transit bus service to East Helena was halted in late October, also due to staffing.

The new app offers several features that provide a more versatile rider experience, city officials said:

• Ride scheduling within Helena city limits

• Custom pick-up and drop-off locations

• Electronic payment of Fares

• Notifications for pick-up arrival

• Real-time ride tracking map

Capital Transit’s new service model will not impact its fare structure. The fare is still 85 cents one way. Ride passes will also still be available for purchase at the Transit Center or online.

The city started testing the new ride scheduling model in February with its para-transit riders. Full roll-out was originally planned for late March but the recent increase in fuel prices prompted city staff to expedite the transition to help support community members needing alternate transportation options, officials said.

More information can be found at www.helenamt.gov/capital-transit/.

