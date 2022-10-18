Helena to reroute portion of city trail that enters private land

Helena city crews are fencing off and rerouting a portion of the Easy Rider trail after a recent survey confirmed that it enters private property on the north face of Mount Ascension.

Although the state’s online real estate mapping system indicates that the trail is entirely on public land within the South Hills Trail System, a surveyor brought in by the city determined otherwise.

“The Montana Cadastral layer has a considerable error factor on the north face of Mt. Ascension,” Helena’s Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather wrote in an email to the Independent Record. “Recently, the City had a licensed surveyor reinstall a missing survey monument on the Park boundary in question and highlight the precise location of the property line.”

According to the survey, a portion of the trail dips onto private land.

Prickly Pear Land Trust Director Mary Hollow said the landowners have raised concerns about dogs and people leaving Easy Rider trail and going further onto their property, adding that some trail users have disregarded signs prohibiting public access to a private pathway near their home. The land trust aims to preserve and protect the rural character of land in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater and Powell counties.

“This landowner in particular donated a lot of that land to Mount Ascension in the first place,” Hollow said, adding that the landowner has been working with PPLT for about 25 years.

Langsather wrote that the three-rail wooden fence now under construction on the city side of the public/private property line is intended to “establish an identifiable border for Park users.”

“The City has been attempting to address trespass issues on the north face of Mt. Ascension for many years. To date, signage and illegal trail closure efforts have proven to be ineffective,” he wrote. “The current fencing and trail relocation project is designed to increase public awareness as to the public land boundaries on the north face of Mt. Ascension.”

Langsather wrote that about 770 feet of Easy Rider trail will be rerouted and put into use before the fence is completed, which will block access to an existing section of trail.

“The segment of the Easy Rider trail that is located on private ownership will be closed to the public at that point in time, when the trail reroute is placed into service,” Langsather wrote. “However, the City will install access gates to be opened for administrative and emergency access purposes.”

The city plans to finish the first 1,450 feet of fencing this fall and another 2,050 feet by July or August of 2023, Langsather wrote. The estimated cost of materials and labor is $3.75 per horizontal feet, which comes out to about $13,125 for the entire fence.