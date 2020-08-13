Helena to reopen municipal golf course restaurant

Muni’s Sports Grille at Bill Roberts Golf Course will reopen Friday, according to a Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands news release.
The restaurant closed temporarily due to a potential COVID-19 exposure earlier this week. Further testing revealed the case to be a false-positive, according to the news release.
All indoor facilities at the Course were closed and "thoroughly sanitized in accordance with Lewis & Clark Public Health guidance," the news release states.
