Helena to reopen municipal golf course restaurant
Helena to reopen municipal golf course restaurant

A crowd gathers outside the new Muni's Sports Grille

A crowd gathers outside the new Muni's Sports Grille for its dedication in this 2018 IR file photo.

 Thom Bridge

Muni’s Sports Grille at Bill Roberts Golf Course will reopen Friday, according to a Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands news release.

The restaurant closed temporarily due to a potential COVID-19 exposure earlier this week. Further testing revealed the case to be a false-positive, according to the news release.

All indoor facilities at the Course were closed and "thoroughly sanitized in accordance with Lewis & Clark Public Health guidance," the news release states.

