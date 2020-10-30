 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena to prohibit recreational vehicle parking on city streets
0 comments
editor's pick

Helena to prohibit recreational vehicle parking on city streets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City-County building in Helena

The city-county building in Helena is seen in this file photo.

 Jesse Chaney, Independent Record

The city of Helena announced a temporary prohibition on parking recreational vehicles along any city street effective Sunday.

Starting Sunday and continuing through April 15, recreational vehicles such as campers, RV's, trailers and boats are prohibited from parking along any city street and could be towed.

"The absence of these vehicles ensures open, accessible streets for emergency vehicles and traffic," a news release from the city says. 

For more information or to locate a vehicle that has been towed, visit www.helenamt.gov/know-the-code.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News