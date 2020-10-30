Helena to prohibit recreational vehicle parking on city streets

The city of Helena announced a temporary prohibition on parking recreational vehicles along any city street effective Sunday.

Starting Sunday and continuing through April 15, recreational vehicles such as campers, RV's, trailers and boats are prohibited from parking along any city street and could be towed.

"The absence of these vehicles ensures open, accessible streets for emergency vehicles and traffic," a news release from the city says.

For more information or to locate a vehicle that has been towed, visit www.helenamt.gov/know-the-code.

