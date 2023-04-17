Multiple city of Helena departments are set to coordinate the planting of about 70 boulevard trees along Rodney Street in May, replacing the more than 100-year-old trees decimated during an infrastructure upgrade project last summer.

Helena's Urban Forestry Supervisor Chris Daly said in an interview Monday he ordered 80 trees "just to have some extras" at a cost of about $16,000. In total, the planting of 70 replacement trees will cost the city about $24,000, including 20-gallon, slow-release watering bags for each tree, Daly said.

During a budget work session on April 12, city staff said with the trees already ordered and the constraints presented by Rodney Street infrastructure, planting more mature trees to replace those lost during construction is not possible.

Helena City Commission Sean Logan recently pitched an idea to his fellow commissioners to use remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars to upsize the trees.

"We ordered our trees last year," City Manager Tim Burton told the commission April 12. "And these are the best trees that you can buy, and they fit with the four species we have planted already, and so our recommendation is that we stick with the trees that we've already purchased."

Daly confirmed the replacement trees ordered are the highest graded trees available.

Those 70 trees will go in the boulevard along Rodney Street from Ninth Avenue to Helena Avenue.

Boulevard trees removed during phase one of the Rodney Street project, from Broadway Street to Ninth Avenue, were replaced by a subcontracted landscape company that also paid for the replacement trees.

Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Doug Smith said April 12 that the trees the city has purchased for phase two "are of much higher grade than the trees that were installed or planted by the subcontractor, and there was a wide range from what was planted to what the city has purchased."

Phase two's replacement trees are of the bur oak and Lewis and Clark elm varieties. Daly said he will be overseeing the planting of the trees.

"I think that between coordination of the departments, it's going to really be a concerted effort to get the trees in, to get them in right, so the neighborhood can see a good, efficient planting and the results quicker," Burton said. "Upsizing a little bit does make some sense except for the fact that we don't think that we can get the trees in anyway that would match up with the trees that we've already purchased, which are not as big, but they're the best trees that you can buy."

Earlier in the month, during an April 5 administrative meeting, city officials heard a presentation on proposed amendments to the city's arboricultural standards, an update to tree protection standards in city code, a direct result of the Rodney Street clearcutting.

The changes establish a "tree protection zone," calculated by taking the tree diameter in inches, multiplying that number by 2 and changing the unit from inches to feet. The proposed code change gives an example of a 20-inch tree that would have a protection zone of 40 feet.

The code change states within the first quarter of the protection zone, there shall be no impact or root cutting. Within the first half of the protection zone, there shall be no cutting of roots 3 inches in diameter or greater. Outside of the first half of the protection zone, at least 50% of the root area shall be undisturbed.

It also proposes should a project manager or contractor damage trees, they will be "held responsible for mitigation and value of trees."

Helena Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke said during the April 5 presentation staff culled language for the code revision from the city of Missoula's code and Tree Care Industry Association standards.

City Commissioner Emily Dean asked Knoepke if the Rodney Street trees could have been saved if this language was in city code. He said no.

"Because of the location of infrastructure that was being replaced, not just the pipes, but the curb and gutter, sidewalks and also the street invaded into that critical root zone to the point of them being determined they were compromised," he said.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed asked what can be done to potentially save trees in the likely event a new infrastructure replacement project runs into similar issues.

Knoepke said there are occasionally alternative options available, but in situations like Rodney Street where trees were planted on top of city utilities, there is not much that can be done.

"That's just an unfortunate case we have in some areas," he said.

Rob Freistadt is the treasurer of Growing Friends of Helena, an all-volunteer nonprofit founded in 1990 largely focused on educating and assisting residents and local government officials on arboreal concerns.

In a phone interview Monday, Freistadt said the proposed code change if approved by the city commission is a step in the right direction, but that it needs more teeth.

"We're wanting more teeth, more consideration of how the destruction of our mature trees can be more gradually handled," he said.

He said the nonprofit believes what happened on Rodney Street could have been avoided.

"Our concern is going forward from here," he said. "What's the next neighborhood to suffer this same fate?"

He said the nonprofit plans to work with some of the residents on Rodney Street to plant mature trees within property lines, outside of the city rights-of-way.

"Hopefully we can help with the shock many people have felt," he said.