Helena’s Transportation Systems Department announced plans to open an application period for its spring and summer 2023 sidewalk improvement loan program on Tuesday.

According to a city news release sent Friday, applications can be submitted using a new online form starting at 7 a.m.

A link to the application will be available at www.helenamt.gov/Applications-Permits.

"The sidewalk improvement program helps property owners add sidewalks where missing or replace old and damaged sidewalks," the news release states.

The city consolidates all the sidewalk projects for the year into one bid, which helps lower installation costs.

The program offers a 0% interest loan repaid via the property owner's annual tax bill over 10 years.

Funding for the program is limited, and applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Property owners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Applicants will be contacted in the order in which their application was received to schedule a date and time for a staff member to conduct an estimate of work inspection.

Confirmation into the program will be complete once a signed estimate is returned to staff. The application process will close once enough signed estimates have been returned to exhaust the budgeted funds, which is $150,000.

It is in the property owner’s best interest to be timely in scheduling their inspection and returning the signed estimate to staff to secure their spot in the program.

Residents are encouraged to call (406) 447-1566 with any questions.