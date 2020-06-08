Helena to install sanitizer stations downtown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Helena plans to install 11 hand sanitation stations downtown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The sanitation stations will be located in public places throughout downtown in areas such as Last Chance Gulch and near parking kiosks, city staff told the Helena City Commission Monday.

The commission also approved the expenditure of $10,000 from the Downtown Urban Renewal District tax increment financing to purchase additional sanitizer dispensers at up to an additional 50 locations, including downtown businesses.

A TIF district sets aside a portion of tax revenues to be spent on redevelopment projects within the district.

Earlier this year, Mayor Wilmot Collins declared a state of emergency in Helena due to COVID-19. The use of TIF funds for public health and safety is consistent with the intent of the emergency declaration and the district’s recommended work plan, city community development director Sharon Haugen told the commission.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

