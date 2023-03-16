The city of Helena's Community Development Department is set to host neighborhood planning workshops and has invited residents to discuss with city planners their vision for the Sixth Ward.

The meetings are scheduled for March 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.

All meetings will be held at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Montana Chapter headquarters, 1331 Helena Ave. in the Sixth Ward.

Community Development Director Chris Brink said such meetings are important because "it actually reaches the public, who at the end of the day, we want involved in the process.

"It's their neighborhood," he said.

The meetings will be facilitated by Helena's Planner II Michael Alvarez, who said he wants to hear from residents of the Sixth Ward, people who work in the neighborhood and anyone who frequents the area.

"They're the experts in how the neighborhood is supposed to feel and look," Alvarez said.

He said the people who regularly "move through the area" have a keen understanding of what works and what does not.

The Sixth Ward stretches from Missoula Avenue north to Cedar Street and from I-15 west to Montana Avenue.

The department will use the feedback gleaned from the community to make informed recommendations on topics such as zoning or transportation in the neighborhood to the Helena City Commission.

"First we want to understand the neighborhood," Alvarez said. "It's gotta work for the people who are there."

For more information, call Alvarez at (406) 447-8459.