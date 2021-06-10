Helena to get $4.2 million in federal ARPA funds

ARPA, provided needed aid to help the businesses and agencies serve those Montanans, he said.

"If we're going to make sure we get the economy open, small businesses, schools, local governments need to be able to rebound, and that's why I fought to make sure the American Rescue Plan contained targeted, needed funding to help us get back on our end," Tester said.

More information about the program may be found through guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury at https://bit.ly/3gk3uKY.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.