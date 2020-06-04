Helena to examine policing policies amid nationwide protests

“I will say I’m certainly committed to digging into this issue, better understanding what the police department is already doing and the things that we can potentially improve on, to finding best practices and resource both in the state and potentially outside of the state that can help us maneuver these discussions, and most of all finding a way to safely center the experiences of our community members of color and those impacted by racialized violence,” she said.

The proposal drew support and praise from the rest of the commission.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a while, since the last incident with Mr. Floyd, and I would wholeheartedly, 100% approve of us moving forward,” Mayor Wilmot Collins said, adding that it will be a priority.

“In these times, any individual or organization that isn’t going through a great deal of self-examination is not doing their due diligence,” said Commissioner Sean Logan. “I hope we can make some headway.”