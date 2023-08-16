A Mount Helena trail to be rerouted off private property will also be renamed as the Eric Feaver Trail, in honor of the late commissioner.

The trail, which begins near the southeastern end of LeGrande Cannon Boulevard, will be rerouted off the private lot and onto a platted city street right-of-way, according to Helena Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather. That street, a planned continuation of Mauldin Street originally intended to deliver people to the Mount Helena City Park, was never finished.

The trail will wind its way a little less than a mile south until its junction with the Ambrose and Quarry trails, an area that will be named the Eric Feaver Union.

"The name was chosen because of his role as a labor leader of significant importance," Langsather said in an interview. "All of us are super excited about honoring Commissioner Feaver."

The decision was approved by the Helena City Commission Aug. 7, and Commissioner Melinda Reed thanked staff ahead of the vote.

"I remember having a discussion with a family member about this quite some time ago, and being able to be here to actually vote on this, it's a great moment," Reed said. "I love the name. I love everything that went into it. And I'm happy to have the opportunity to vote on this tonight."

The commission unanimously approved the measure.

Langsather said the reroute will involve about 1,500 feet of new construction. He said the plan is to target about a 40-inch trail width, which matches the majority of existing Mount Helena trails.

The crew will also drop the grade of trailhead coming off LeGrande Cannon Boulevard by about half.

The old trail, formerly known as the Mike Cormier Trail, will be rehabilitated, seeded with native grass and cut for proper drainage, Langsather said.

He said the work is expected to begin early September and conclude later that month.

Feaver's wife of 55 years, Ellen Feaver, said she is doing "OK."

"It's rough," Feaver said. "It's a big change. We did a lot of things together."

Feaver said her late husband would have been "honored immensely" by this gesture.

"Nobody put more miles on those trails than him. "It was a place Eric took off to many many times."

City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff was appointed to fill the remainder of Eric Feaver's term shortly after Feaver's death at age 77 in June 2022. Shirtliff has since filed to run for election to the seat come November.

He made the motion to approve the renaming and rerouting Aug. 7.

"There are times when votes seem somewhat symbolic, more than just a vote," he said in an interview Tuesday. "I knew this would be important, especially with Ellen Feaver present in the chambers."

But he said everyone on the governing body had a special relationship with the firebrand union figurehead. He said Commissioner Emily Dean saw Feaver as a mentor. He said Commissioner Sean Logan and Feaver, despite starkly different politics in some regards, forged a meaningful relationship and would meet weekly to just talk. He said Reed was also close.

"We all knew Eric in different ways, and he was important to us all in different ways," Shirtliff said.

He said he also appreciated the naming of Eric Feaver Union as well.

"It's poetic. It's a perfect name," he said.

Ellen Feaver, who said her husband's times in the Mount Helena Run are still hanging on the refrigerator, said the honor "means the world to us."

Ellen Feaver said she and the couple's two daughters will try to attend the designation ceremony planned for the fall.

Mike Cormier's honorary trail name remains. South of the newly minted Eric Feaver Union, the existing Mike Cormier Trail continues southeast toward Reeder's Village, and that portion will retain its name.

Cormier, who died at the age of 51 in October 2007, worked for 18 years as an engineer at Tetra Tech, Inc., according to his obituary, and managed the firms largest land reclamation projects, including the New World Mining Complex near Cooke City.