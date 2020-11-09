Helena to create affordable housing trust fund

The Helena City Commission approved the creation of an affordable housing trust fund on a 4-1 vote during Monday evening's regular meeting.
The fund could be used for a variety of needs including purchasing property, rehabilitating or making health or safety improvements to existing property, below-market financing, matches for other funding sources or fostering public/private partnerships, according to the resolution.
According to the resolution, initially drafted and proposed by City Commissioner Andres Haladay, the fund will be bolstered by private donations or contributions designated for the fund; principal and interest payments made by borrowers to the city for outstanding trust fund loans; fines and penalties that are imposed by the terms of any grant or loan made from the trust fund; revenue generated from the sale of city-owned land and assets that are not, by law or other city policy, dedicated to an existing enterprise fund or previously designated use.
The resolution establishing the affordable housing trust fund also requires an annual transfer of $100,000 from the city's general fund.
Further, at least 10% of annual tax increment funds generated through urban renewal districts will be prioritized for affordable housing projects within each respective urban renewal district per the resolution.
The city is expected to transfer about $300,000 generated from the sale of a downtown bus depot into the trust fund in a separate, forthcoming budget amendment.
The resolution identifies nine ways in which the money within the trust can be spent. According to the resolution, the city can use the trust funds to acquire land, renovate existing buildings, develop supporting infrastructure, operate its own affordable housing project, and waive permitting and planning fees, among others.
All projects and programs funded from this trust must have some "committed match requirement," according to the resolution.
The resolution goes on to define affordable housing as "residential housing primarily for persons or households of low- or moderate-income as defined by the administrative policies and procedures."
It will be left up to the city manager, pending city commission approval, to determine those "administrative policies and procedures."
The shuttered bus depot was sold to a developer for the purpose of constructing a mixed use building that included affordable residential units. In total, eight condominiums will be built on the third floor of the building. As part of the city's requirements laid out in its request for proposals, a quarter of those condos must be listed at affordable prices.
According to the city, for anyone making 120% of the area median family income, "affordable" would be no more than 30% of that monthly income.
The city considers the median household income for Lewis and Clark County to be slightly more than $70,000. According to the city's definition in this particular case, a roughly $2,000 monthly rent or mortgage payment would be considered affordable for that household.
Community Development Director Sharon Haugen told the Independent Record in an August email that specific criteria for low or moderate income would be drafted by the city and considered by the commission as it takes up an ordinance. But generally, federal standards for low and medium incomes are recognized as 60% and 80% of median household income respectively, or about $50,0000 and $67,000 for a family of four.
About a half dozen members of the public representing various community organizations related to housing spoke during Monday's meeting to voice their approval of the resolution.
Executive Director of Helena Housing Authority Michael O'Neil said, "I applaud the city for taking this step."
"The need for affordable housing has been growing for the last 20 years," O'Neil said. "I think this is one important tool that will be vital to addressing Helena's housing needs moving into the future. ... I think this is a well-designed fund that will provide flexibility."
Tyson O'Connell of Wishcamper Development Partners in Missoula said his outfit has leveraged similar funds in other communities to complete affordable housing projects, including Bend, Oregon's largest-ever affordable housing project, a 240-unit apartment complex.
"We've used housing trust funds on a number of our projects," O'Connell said. "It is a very valuable tool that allows a community to be more competitive in attracting developers."
Greg Wirth, chairman of Helena-area Habitat for Humanity's Board of Directors said this "housing trust fund will provide more opportunities and resources for us to build within the city limits," something the organization has been unable to do of late.
City Commissioner Sean Logan cast the lone dissenting vote. Logan said he feels the resolution has been rushed and such a program should include more community input than the two public meetings at which the resolution was discussed.
Logan also question the financial feasibility of such a fund.
"I think it's clear that our budget still needs a significant amount of work," he said. "I think committing to this while there exists a significant imbalance in our general fund is not a good direction to set."
He cautioned the commission against making "another unfunded commitment of public money when there are really a lot of financial unknowns outstanding."
"In this year alone, we've made commitments to clean energy, sidewalks, significant development on Cruse Avenue -- just to name a few -- without really defining the financial impacts that those initiatives will have on the public..." he said.
Haladay called Logan's comments "off-base" and "false."
"I didn't hear a single specific concern articulated by Commissioner Logan with regard to the actual language of this resolution," Haladay said. "We apparently had such a good budget this year that the five of us decided to give nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the golf course, and we're concerned about putting pennies into a fund for affordable housing."
