Helena to create affordable housing trust fund

Greg Wirth, chairman of Helena-area Habitat for Humanity's Board of Directors said this "housing trust fund will provide more opportunities and resources for us to build within the city limits," something the organization has been unable to do of late.

City Commissioner Sean Logan cast the lone dissenting vote. Logan said he feels the resolution has been rushed and such a program should include more community input than the two public meetings at which the resolution was discussed.

Logan also question the financial feasibility of such a fund.

"I think it's clear that our budget still needs a significant amount of work," he said. "I think committing to this while there exists a significant imbalance in our general fund is not a good direction to set."

He cautioned the commission against making "another unfunded commitment of public money when there are really a lot of financial unknowns outstanding."

"In this year alone, we've made commitments to clean energy, sidewalks, significant development on Cruse Avenue -- just to name a few -- without really defining the financial impacts that those initiatives will have on the public..." he said.

Haladay called Logan's comments "off-base" and "false."

"I didn't hear a single specific concern articulated by Commissioner Logan with regard to the actual language of this resolution," Haladay said. "We apparently had such a good budget this year that the five of us decided to give nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the golf course, and we're concerned about putting pennies into a fund for affordable housing."

