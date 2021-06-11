Helena to close portions of McHugh Drive and Aspen Street for paving

The city of Helena's Transportation Systems Department is set to shut down portions of McHugh Drive and Aspen Street June 15 through 17 for paving work.

According to a press release from the city, McHugh Drive between Custer and Cole avenues will be closed to most through traffic June 15 and 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On June 17, paving work will take place on Aspen Street between Oakes to Harris streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The construction will limit traffic in the work zones to residents only, with delays expected," the press release states. "No street parking will be allowed during the work."

Residents are encouraged to direct any questions or concerns to the Transportation Systems Department at (406) 447-1566.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0