The city of Helena announced the temporary closures of multiple streets near Lincoln Elementary School Tuesday through Thursday.

City crew workers will be laying new asphalt paving, city officials said Monday in an email.

On Aug. 22, Chestnut Street from Montana Avenue to Cooke Street and Walnut Street from Montana Avenue to Cooke Street will be closed.

On Aug. 23, Walnut Street between Cooke and Sanders streets will be closed.

On Aug. 24, Cooke Street between Poplar and Chestnut streets will be closed.

"The streets will be closed to through traffic while work is taking place. Residents will have access to their homes," the city said in a news release.

Work is weather-dependent and subject to change, Helena officials said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," they said. "Thank you in advance for affording the crew ample room to safely perform this work."

Those seeking more information should call the Helena Transportation Department at 406-447-1566.

Street closure information can be found at www.helenamt.gov/infrastructure-projects/.