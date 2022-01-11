 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Helena to close downtown streets Tuesday night for snow removal

  • 0
A City of Helena snow plow (copy)

A Helena snow plow clears snow from a city street in this file photo from 2017. 

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

Beginning Tuesday evening, the city of Helena is set to close some downtown streets overnight for snow removal.

The downtown snow removal efforts will take place from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, impacting nine streets within the city's urban core.

Last Chance Gulch between Lyndale and Sixth avenues; Cruse Avenue between Neill and Park avenues; Neill Avenue between Benton Avenue and Last Chance Gulch; Fuller Avenue between Neill and Sixth avenues; Broadway Avenue between Park and Cruse avenues; Sixth Avenue between Park and Cruse avenues; Lawrence Street between Park Avenue and Warren Street; Jackson Street between Lawrence Street and Broadway Avenue; and Broadway Avenue between Sanders and Harris streets will all be closed during the work.

"Traffic control will be in place to alert drivers of the work," a city press release states.

Later in the week, the city intends to send snow plows to clear snow from the city's emergency snow routes. That job is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

People are also reading…

"Residents are encouraged to move parked vehicles from the street, when possible, to give plows space to push snow to the curb," a separate city press release states.

More information on emergency snow routes can be found on the city's website at www.helenamt.gov/snow-code/.

Those with questions are encouraged to call (406) 447-1566.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News