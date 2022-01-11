Helena to close downtown streets Tuesday night for snow removal

Beginning Tuesday evening, the city of Helena is set to close some downtown streets overnight for snow removal.

The downtown snow removal efforts will take place from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, impacting nine streets within the city's urban core.

Last Chance Gulch between Lyndale and Sixth avenues; Cruse Avenue between Neill and Park avenues; Neill Avenue between Benton Avenue and Last Chance Gulch; Fuller Avenue between Neill and Sixth avenues; Broadway Avenue between Park and Cruse avenues; Sixth Avenue between Park and Cruse avenues; Lawrence Street between Park Avenue and Warren Street; Jackson Street between Lawrence Street and Broadway Avenue; and Broadway Avenue between Sanders and Harris streets will all be closed during the work.

"Traffic control will be in place to alert drivers of the work," a city press release states.

Later in the week, the city intends to send snow plows to clear snow from the city's emergency snow routes. That job is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Residents are encouraged to move parked vehicles from the street, when possible, to give plows space to push snow to the curb," a separate city press release states.

More information on emergency snow routes can be found on the city's website at www.helenamt.gov/snow-code/.

Those with questions are encouraged to call (406) 447-1566.

