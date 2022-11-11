Helena to begin burning on Mount Helena and Mount Ascension

The city of Helena plans to begin prescribed burning on Mount Helena and Mount Ascension next week.

The multi-month project will include ignition of hand-piled forest fuels accumulated during the city’s forest sanitation/thinning treatment program from 2016 to 2022. The ignition piles will be monitored to ensure safety and air quality. The public should anticipate intermittent trail closures from November 2022 to mid-April 2023, based on burning conditions.

Treatment on Mount Helena will include areas adjacent to the Ambrose, Diretissima, Dump Out, Mike Cormier, Prairie and Prospect Shaft Trails. Burning on Mount Ascension will occur near the Archery Range, After Shock and Entertainment Trails.

“As we saw last summer, the risk of wildfire in and around our city is very real,” said Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Doug Smith. “Prescribed burning is a critical tool to help reduce fuels and build our community’s resiliency to wildfire.”

Copies of the city’s Prescribed Burn Policy are available on the city of Helena website at https://www.helenamt.gov/parksdocuments, or interested parties can view the document at the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 405.

For more information, call Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather at (406) 447-8454.