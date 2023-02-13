Third graders across the Helena Valley created Valentine's Day cards for hospice and home health residents this year, wishing people they have never met a happy holiday and letting them know they are loved.

Hazel Noonan, the area manager for Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, said this is the third year she has collected and distributed the cards.

"It's unbelievable," Noonan said when asked what receiving a card means for these people. "It brings back memories. They can respond to the kids. It's wonderful."

Kim Helseth's third grade class at Jim Darcy Elementary School in the north valley "really knocked it out of the park this year," Helena Public Schools spokeswoman Karen Ogden said in an email.

Helseth said the 26 children in her class were "so excited to participate."

"They just want to make people happy and cheer people up," she said.

Student Hudson McCorkle said his valentine "had a lot of footballs on it."

Fellow third grader Kinslyn Hutchinson said she wanted to make a card because "everyone should know they're special."

"If they're lonely, they should be loved so that they don't feel lonely," Hutchinson said.

Noonan said she collected cards from schools throughout the district last week and will distribute the cards to hospice residents, home health patients, nursing homes and Meals on Wheels customers.

"As long as I have valentines, I'll keep passing them out," Noonan said.