Helena temple groundbreaking slated for June 26
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Helena Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rendering of the Helena Montana Temple. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet with a center spire.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to break ground June 26 on a new temple in the Helena area.

Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside at the event, and attendance will be by invitation only. A broadcast link will be provided to those living within the temple district.

The temple, which was announced less than three weeks ago on April 4, 2021, by Church President Russell M. Nelson, will be built on a 4.8-acre site located at 1260 Otter Road.

The single-story, approximately 10,000-square-foot temple with a single spire will be built on 4.8 acres at 1260 Otter Road just north of town. The temple will share the site with a new meetinghouse.

In April, church officials announced that Helena is among 20 cities throughout the world that will receive a new temple.

This will be the second temple in Montana. The state's first was dedicated in November 1999 in Billings.

