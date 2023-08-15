It’s an old story, the small-town friends who spent their childhoods together find themselves at the threshold of adulthood poised to venture out on disparate paths.

A group of Helena teens attempted to distill that nostalgia of youthful summertime angst known to many by spending a full 24 hours at Shellie’s Country Cafe, the backdrop to much of their teenage lives.

“Because we love this place,” ringleader John Settle said when asked why.

Settle is an 18-year-old Capital High School graduate who enlisted in the Air Force and is due to basic training in short order.

By Tuesday afternoon, about 17 hours in, the group of about six played a game of Risk in a booth at the back of the restaurant.

“It’s a last goodbye before we all shove off,” Settle said in a somewhat serious tone that did not resurface the rest of the interview.

The group, which started their edible quest at 9 p.m. Monday, included Alyssa Small, an 18-year-old Capital High graduate bound for Northern Arizona University in the fall; Carlee Foster, an 18-year-old attending Gallatin College this coming semester; Clara Schuele, a 17-year-old Helena High School student; Ryan Ashley, a 17-year-old Capital High student; and Kevin Lachere, an 18-year-old Capital graduate attending the University of Montana Western come fall.

“They’ve always been so welcoming to us and everyone,” Small said. “This is definitely a thank you to Shellie’s.”

Foster said she pushed her college dorm move-in date back a day to participate. She also came prepared.

“I put a mattress in my car for naps,” Foster said. “But I’m exhausted. I’m sleep-deprived and I’m stuffed because I keep ordering food.”

The group said they had eaten about four to five meals each by that point.

Foster said her favorite menu item is the fried pickles. Schuele’s is the cinnamon French toast. Ashley and Settle said their favorite is the breakfast burrito. For Lachere, it’s the BLT. Small said she likes the French dip.

Settle said he has been psyching himself up to order the liver and onions at least once during the 24 hours.

“I probably won’t,” he said. “But I might!”

A pair of fellow diner denizens, Zooey and Olivia, were reportedly onboard with the plan but either had soccer tryouts to worry about or could not commit to the full 24 hours, but the group wanted to ensure they received honorable mention.

“Just about every night we’d have off, we’d come here,” Lachere said. “There’s nothing else to do.”

And that is the reason a nondescript 24-hour diner became such a sentimental setting for the group.

“There’s bowling, but that’s just about it,” Foster said of teenage nightlife in Helena.

Ashley said the city only has one skate park only open during the day.

Settle and Lachere suggested laser tag or indoor kart racing businesses as additions that would appeal to them.

But they are realistic about the situation.

“Helena just can’t support too much,” Ashley said.

But Shellie’s and particularly its graveyard staff were always there, doors open, waiting with a hot plate of cinnamon French toast.

Settle said they cleared the stunt with the late-night staff who told them “Yeah, as long as you keep ordering food,” they could even hang out for a full 24 hours.

When asked what their strategies for waiting out their remaining time were, Foster held up a can of Red Bull.

“Good food and good people,” Settle said, gesturing to his friends and the table cluttered with half-full glassware and board games in front of him.

It’s an optimistic attitude about life that one would expect Settle to carry with him into full-fledged adulthood, that and the memory of all those youthful, idle days distilled into 24 hours.