Helena teen missing again

The Helena Police Department is again requesting assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing twice in two weeks.

Christa Twoteeth Raymond is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black/brown hair and brown eyes. She is not missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

Twoteeth was also reported missing on Aug. 27 before being located Sept. 1.

