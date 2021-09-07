 Skip to main content
Helena teen missing again
Helena teen missing again

Christa Twoteeth Raymond

Christa Twoteeth Raymond

The Helena Police Department is again requesting assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing twice in two weeks. 

Christa Twoteeth Raymond is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black/brown hair and brown eyes. She is not missing under suspicious circumstances. 

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

Twoteeth was also reported missing on Aug. 27 before being located Sept. 1. 

