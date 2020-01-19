{{featured_button_text}}
A 15-year-old Helena girl died Sunday morning from injuries sustained in a rollover crash Saturday on York Road.

Shelby Descharme died of accidental blunt force trauma at 5:43 a.m. Sunday, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said. 

Trooper Brian Inman of the Montana Highway Patrol said the girl was driving west when her vehicle went off the road around 11:15 a.m. near La Salle Lane. The vehicle hit a driveway approach and rolled, he said, and the girl was ejected.

The girl died in the hospital in Great Falls.

Inman said the girl was not wearing a seat belt, and nobody else was in the vehicle. Authorities do not believe excessive speed or alcohol was a factor. 

