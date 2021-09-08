Helena teen identified as victim of fatal crash

A 19-year-old Helena woman, Kailey Dawn Logan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Monday north of town.
Logan was identified as the victim by Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma and the crash was determined to be accidental.
Dutton said the family and next of kin have been notified.
Jacob Torgerson said his 14-year-old sister, Hailey, was the other person in the car.
“They were just kids being kids and these things happen,” he said. “Kailey was one of the best friends Hailey ever had.”
“She is in such disbelief at this moment and she is not coping with this yet,” he said of Hailey. Jacob Torgerson said his sister fractured her C-5 vertebrae and is recuperating at home.
“Physically, there will be a full recovery, but mentally it will be a struggle,” he said, adding they were trying to get her a trauma therapist and physical therapist.
The 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was southbound on Diamond Springs Drive, east of Cabin Road, and was going around an S-curve when it began to slide, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The driver over-corrected and the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and rolled several times.
The crash was reported at 10:45 a.m. and Logan was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m. The passenger was taken to St. Peter's in Helena for treatment.
MHP said neither occupant was wearing a seat belt and speed was listed as a factor in the crash.
A Gofundme campaign (www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-kailey-logan), which aims to raise funds for Logan's funeral, has raised more than $11,000 of its $20,000 goal so far.
According to the campaign, she was a varsity cheerleader at Helena High School and graduated in 2020.
"We are providing support to students and staff in need and will continue to do so," Helena Public Schools spokeswoman Karen Ogden said.
Jacob Torgerson said he attended school with Logan.
“She was a beautiful person,” he said. “She was one of the sweetest people I have met in a while.”
He said she would help his mother by watching the children when she lived with the family last spring.
“She would babysit and she did it with joy,” Torgerson said. “She had a big heart.”
He said the family is struggling to cope with her death.