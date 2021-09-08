Helena teen identified as victim of fatal crash

A 19-year-old Helena woman, Kailey Dawn Logan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Monday north of town.

Logan was identified as the victim by Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma and the crash was determined to be accidental.

Dutton said the family and next of kin have been notified.

Jacob Torgerson said his 14-year-old sister, Hailey, was the other person in the car.

“They were just kids being kids and these things happen,” he said. “Kailey was one of the best friends Hailey ever had.”

“She is in such disbelief at this moment and she is not coping with this yet,” he said of Hailey. Jacob Torgerson said his sister fractured her C-5 vertebrae and is recuperating at home.

“Physically, there will be a full recovery, but mentally it will be a struggle,” he said, adding they were trying to get her a trauma therapist and physical therapist.