Helena teen featured on Lucky Charms box to promote mental health care

In addition, she said she would have dropped out of school if it weren't for the Project For Alternative Learning. Nyman will be a senior next year, and her love for the school makes her an advocate for that program as well.

Shodair's community relations director Alana Listoe said Nyman's tenacity and resilience demonstrates how young people with a mental illness can thrive.

"She is a little spitfire, unafraid to tell you how it is," Listoe said. "She is an excellent ambassador for Shodair, CMN and mental health."

Listoe said she believes Nyman grew through her relationship with Shodair. Over time, Nyman and her family became part of the Shodair family and a patient relationship grew into more of a friendship, according to Listoe.

This is something Nyman agrees with. She said that through her work as a champion she has made further connections with Shodair staff. This is on top of the close relationships she made with staff as a patient.

Nyman's relationship with Shodair also helped her with the intimidating task of becoming a national champion.

"Going into this I didn't have to worry about them judging me," Nyman said. "They know me and they know my situation. They were willing to do whatever they could to make it comfortable."