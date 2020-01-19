A 15-year-old Helena girl died Sunday morning from injuries sustained in a rollover crash Saturday on York Road.
Shelby Descharme died of accidental blunt force trauma at 5:43 a.m. Sunday, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
Trooper Brian Inman of the Montana Highway Patrol said the girl was driving west when her vehicle went off the road around 11:15 a.m. near La Salle Lane. The vehicle hit a driveway approach and rolled, he said, and the girl was ejected.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The girl died in the hospital in Great Falls.
Inman said the girl was not wearing a seat belt, and nobody else was in the vehicle. Authorities do not believe excessive speed or alcohol was a factor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.