Helena teen again pleads guilty to same rape charge

After pleading guilty and then withdrawing his plea in May, Helena teen Kyle Redstar again pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

Redstar withdrew his prior guilty plea after District Court Judge Michael McMahon threatened to hand down a sentence that went beyond a plea agreement between the defendant and the county attorney's office.

McMahon allowed Redstar and his counsel to privately discuss his options at that hearing. Within a few minutes, Redstar had withdrew his guilty plea.

A jury draw for Redstar's trial was scheduled for Oct. 20, but he again pleaded guilty on Oct. 14.

The charge carries a maximum possible penalty of 20 years in the Montana State Prison and $50,000 in fines.

Court documents state that the county attorney's office will recommend a 10-year sentence with all years suspended, a psychosexual evaluation and an undetermined amount of restitution. The state will not not recommend that Redstar have to register as a sex offender unless he violates probation.