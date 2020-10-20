Helena teen again pleads guilty to same rape charge

After pleading guilty and then withdrawing his plea in May, Helena teen Kyle Redstar again pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
Redstar withdrew his prior guilty plea after District Court Judge Michael McMahon threatened to hand down a sentence that went beyond a plea agreement between the defendant and the county attorney's office.
McMahon allowed Redstar and his counsel to privately discuss his options at that hearing. Within a few minutes, Redstar had withdrew his guilty plea.
A jury draw for Redstar's trial was scheduled for Oct. 20, but he again pleaded guilty on Oct. 14.
The charge carries a maximum possible penalty of 20 years in the Montana State Prison and $50,000 in fines.
Court documents state that the county attorney's office will recommend a 10-year sentence with all years suspended, a psychosexual evaluation and an undetermined amount of restitution. The state will not not recommend that Redstar have to register as a sex offender unless he violates probation.
Per his plea agreement, Redstar acknowledges that on June 20, 2019, he raped a woman who attempted to take a nap in his apartment. The woman said she was afraid of Redstar. Redstar told a detective he knew the victim did not want to engage in sexual intercourse with him, but he did so anyway, according to court documents.
Redstar also claimed to be addicted to sex.
