Helena teachers self-publish a kindergarten readiness guide

Hankins said there was a lot of interest in the book prior to self-publishing. They pair would have liked working with a publisher, but given the push to get the book out before fall 2020, they determined it was more important to get the information out there.

"It's very much a grass roots effort at this time," Hankins said.

The topics of school climate is something that is close to Hankins. She is planning a sabbatical from teaching this fall after 15 years at Kessler. She is pursuing her masters degree from University of Montana in art-integration for education. Her thesis will be on school wellness and school climate.

Hankins has also been contracted to further discuss some of the topics covered in the book in articles for Montana Parents magazine and Youth Connections magazine. She is also working on a picture book for young children told as a folk-style story.

Better learning environments is something that Hankins is passionate about and her future pursuits reflect that. She said there are a lot of scary statistics out there about mental health and burnout among teachers.

"Happy teachers make happy students," Hankins said. "You can't pour from an empty cup."

Buresh has also moved on from teaching kindergarten. Currently, she works as an instructional coach for the Helena school district.

