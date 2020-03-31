Helena teachers 3D print face masks to help meet demand

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Smith, Helena High's computer science teacher, said the group enlisted the help of Helena High nurse Deb Sargent for ordering purposes. Smith said she has put several different groups in touch with Sargent, who has a better idea than the others about what health care organizations need.

"It helps so we can have one place for all of that to funnel through," said Swenson, who teaches math at Capital High.

Smith said the printing process is mostly hands-off, and the operators are needed only about every three hours to reset the machines after each mask is printed.

Spearson said one one spool of material can make about 15 of the largest masks, and the school district has purchased enough to continue printing for the duration of the public health crisis. However, the teachers are trying to avoid overproduction and unnecessary waste.

"The shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and others in health care has been well documented and this is an opportunity to provide masks that will protect health professionals from the virus that is impacting all of us in one way or another," Ridgway said.

Spearson explained that the printed masks are similar to N95 masks, but N95 denotes a material grade used to produce those specific masks.

To place an order, contact Sargent at dsargent@helenaschools.org.

