Helena teachers 3D print face masks to help meet demand

Amid a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, three Helena teachers have started 3D printing reusable face masks to help meet the demand for local health-care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a Billings dentist released the 3D code for the masks, Helena High School teachers Jake Spearson and Buffy Smith and Capital High School teacher Ryan Swenson made their 3D printers available to print the equipment. The group is filling orders at a cost of approximately 15 cents per gram of material, along with wear and tear on their machines. Spearson, a drafting instructor, said they're mainly just covering their overhead costs.
Helena Public Schools Chief of Staff Barb Ridgway said she was contacted after The Billings Gazette published an article about the dentist who created the 3D pattern for a reusable mask.
"I reached out to teachers who had 3D printers and discovered they too had been contacted by community health care providers," Ridgway said. "Every teacher with a 3D printer wanted to do everything they could to help protect any and all health care workers who are on the front lines during this pandemic."
So far, Spearson said he has printed an order of 100 masks for Montana Eye Care Center. They're able to print eight different sizes of mask at a speed of about three to four hours per mask. Spearson has access to a total of 16 printers, meaning the order of 100 masks took about two days to produce.
Smith, Helena High's computer science teacher, said the group enlisted the help of Helena High nurse Deb Sargent for ordering purposes. Smith said she has put several different groups in touch with Sargent, who has a better idea than the others about what health care organizations need.
"It helps so we can have one place for all of that to funnel through," said Swenson, who teaches math at Capital High.
Smith said the printing process is mostly hands-off, and the operators are needed only about every three hours to reset the machines after each mask is printed.
Spearson said one one spool of material can make about 15 of the largest masks, and the school district has purchased enough to continue printing for the duration of the public health crisis. However, the teachers are trying to avoid overproduction and unnecessary waste.
"The shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and others in health care has been well documented and this is an opportunity to provide masks that will protect health professionals from the virus that is impacting all of us in one way or another," Ridgway said.
Spearson explained that the printed masks are similar to N95 masks, but N95 denotes a material grade used to produce those specific masks.
To place an order, contact Sargent at dsargent@helenaschools.org.
