Helena Symphony streaming concerts for Season 66 -- Part One

The Helena Symphony will live stream its Sept. 19 performance of Beethoven’s high energy Seventh Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme,” featuring Romanian cellist Ovidiu Marinescu, at 7:30 p.m.

There is no charge for the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana, which will be available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page.

The live stream offers a new way to enjoy a concert in the comfort of your home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each stream will be shot by several cameras and will provide close-up views of musicians and the conductor during the performance. The program will also feature backstage interviews.

All of the performances in Season 66 – Part One will be live streamed. These include two of the six Masterworks Concerts, two Non-Series Concerts (Mozart by Candlelight and Christmas in the Cathedral), and two of the five Education Concerts. The first half of the season also includes a Virtual Symphony Soiree on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Part One of the season runs through Dec. 7. The symphony will announce in December how Part Two of the season will proceed.

Find the link online at www.helenasymphony.org.

