The Helena Symphony presents a fully staged production of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical thriller “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Helena Civic Center.

Guaranteed to rivet your eyes to the stage, this operatic musical set in Victorian London tells the story of Benjamin Barker, a barber who is falsely imprisoned by Judge Turpin, who lusts after Barker’s wife.

Fifteen years later, Barker escapes from prison and comes to London, under the assumed name Sweeney Todd, searching for his wife, Lucy, and daughter, Johanna.

He learns from Mrs. Nellie Lovett, who runs a local pie shop, that Lucy took poison.

The judge is raising his daughter as his own child, but also covets her as a lover.

An enraged Todd takes up his barbering tools and begins to wreak vengeance.

As to Mrs. Lovett?

This cheery entrepreneur suddenly sees a novel opportunity for growing her pie business.

Music director and conductor Allan R. Scott said he has a special relationship to this opera and to Sondheim, whom he worked with for years.

Scott’s conducted multiple performances of Sondheim productions, including more than 100 performances of “Sweeney Todd.” He also worked on the publication of the conductor score for “Sweeney Todd.”

People often see it as a play about people eating people and that it’s a “dark comedy and revenge play,” Scott said, “but it is so much more than that.”

Sondheim is regarded as the most important composer-lyricist in the history of American theater, said Scott.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and eight Tony awards, he is loved by actors, theaters and audiences.

Scott said the play is so brilliant, he is always finding new things in it. “That’s what’s so great about a great piece of art.”

He particularly urges the audience to pay attention to the beggar woman, who appears throughout the play and is dismissed as crazy. Listen carefully to the truths she reveals.

Performing the lead role of Sweeney Todd is Grammy-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser, making his Montana debut.

Mezzo soprano Meghan F. Scott, Allan Scott’s wife, sings the role of the chatty and ever-cheerful Nellie Lovett.

Meghan most recently appeared as Jesus in Heartscope’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at The Myrna Loy.

She also appeared as the Baker’s Wife in the Sondheim musical, “Into the Woods,” at Grandstreet Theatre and has appeared in film and television, including in the “Yellowstone” series.

“It’s an iconic piece of theater and one of the greatest roles written for a lower male voice,” said Preisser of why he wanted to play Sweeney Todd. “It’s on every baritone’s bucket list.

“It’s a great piece of theater – with compelling comedy, a ridiculous storyline, drama, death, murder, mayhem. It has a little bit of everything.“

The story originally appeared in the 1840s as a “penny dreadful” titled, “The String of Pearls.”

In the 1970s, Christopher Bond used the tale to write a successful play about Sweeney Todd, which Sondheim saw and decided to add music and greatly expand the story.

He worked with director Harold Prince, who saw the story as a metaphor for the Industrial Era.

The brilliance of the work is not only the music, but the characters.

“You don’t want him to be a caricature,” said Preisser. “You definitely want to make him real.”

The play raises questions about what happens to a person when they are unjustly treated and also thoughts about what his life could have been.

“It’s really a comment on the Industrial Era and the ugliness capitalism can bring.”

“There’s a line in the play, ‘Perhaps today you gave a nod to Sweeney Todd.’ There’s a potential in all of us to go down an evil rabbit hole,” said Preisser.

“It’s easier to play him dark, but we want some moments of levity.”

There are moments of joy, some fun moments, some beautiful love songs and some very witty and almost vaudevillian moments.

Preisser urges the audience to listen carefully.

“There’s an interesting moment where Mrs. Lovett tells him a big lie…Everything from there on spirals out of control.”

Like Preisser, Meghan Scott, has had her eye on a lead role in the play – that of Mrs. Lovett.

“It’s one of my dream roles,” she said.

The chatty and lovable Mrs. Lovett was initially played by the oh-so-lovable Angela Lansbury, but there’s more going on here than happy, friendly chatter.

Her main motivation is to make money, said Meghan.

And she comes up with a creative way to do it.

Instead of stuffing her pies with the neighbors’ cats, like her arch business rival Mrs. Mooney, she decides to stuff them with her neighbors.

Macabre. Witty. Thought-provoking. And full of subtle clues and cues.

At the end, who is the truly evil one? asks Allan Scott.

Who sets the evil in motion?

“I’ve got to give kudos to Allan and the Helena Symphony,” concluded Preisser. “Everyone sounds phenomenal. There’s an amazing cast from all over the country. The local chorus sounds fabulous. The orchestra is going to sound fabulous. So, a lot of great things.”

Tickets can be purchased ($15 - $55 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406.442.1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office located on the Walking Mall at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.