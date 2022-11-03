Helena Symphony – Soaking in Mozart’s music by candlelight

At Mozart by Candlelight – it’s not just the music that enchants, but also the experience.

Guest artist pianist Roman Rabinovich makes his Helena Symphony debut 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

An internationally acclaimed pianist, Rabinovich previously performed in Montana at Tippet Rise Art Center in Fishtail and with the Kalispell Symphony.

Artistic director and conductor Allan R. Scott said of Concerto No. 23 that some consider it Mozart’s greatest piano concerto.

“It’s really one of the great ones. Pianists love it. Orchestras love it. Audiences love it.”

“It’s not his most well known, but it’s definitely his most sophisticated” concerto.

“We’re doing the concerto last at the concert because the work is so important. It really belongs as the final work.”

Rabinovich, who grew up in Israel after emigrating there from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, now makes his home in Calgary, Canada.

The son of two piano teachers, he grew up immersed in the language of music. “Music was in the house all the time,” he said in a phone interview from Israel.

He always knew he wanted to be a pianist. “I loved it…no one was forcing me.”

At the age of 10, he made his debut with the Israel Philharmonic and went on to study music at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia at 17 and earned a master’s degree at The Juilliard School.

A few weeks ago, he made his Carnegie Hall Concerto debut, stepping in at 24-hours’ notice with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to play Mozart’s Concerto K. 271.

Rabinovich has particularly earned acclaim for his interpretations of Haydn, however he is known for his wide-ranging repertoire and is winner of the 2008 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition

“Mozart’s piano concertos are considered his highest masterpieces,” he said. “This major concerto is a particularly beloved piece.

“I’m sure the audience will recognize it. It’s probably one of Mozart's most recognizable piano concertos.

“It’s ingenious in its freshness, ideas and beauty. It’s like an opera with a piano.

He said the audience should particularly pay attention to the second movement. “The second movement is particularly beautiful, particularly poignant.

“I would say the second movement is the heart of the piece…It’s an absolutely stunning piece. I encourage everyone to be present for the second movement…it is particularly special.

“I still find new things in it every time I play it. It’s so deep.

“With great music, there’s no end to what you can discover.

“The challenges are many,” he said of playing Mozart.

“Mozart is a very, very difficult nut to crack. It’s very exposed, and every note matters because it’s so pure, and yet so precise and direct and expressive. It has to be just right.

“There are so many joys,” in playing it. “It’s very energizing to be immersed in this music. It’s like conversing with a brilliant mind … with a great person

“When you play great music, it’s a direct line to the composer. This music is just black dots on paper. If it’s not played, it’s not alive.

“Our job is to make the music come to life and to get the audience to hear what the composer had in mind. That’s our responsibility as performers.

“There is a lot of humor and delight in the Mozart!”

In addition to his rigorous concert schedules that take him all over the world, he and his wife, violinist Diana Cohen, have launched and co-direct a new ChamberFest West festival in Calgary, which brings in international musicians. They also co-direct ChamberFest Cleveland.

Opening the Nov. 12 candlelight concert is the overture to “Idomeneo,” from an opera Mozart wrote at age 24 based on a classical myth about Neptune. The piece is considered one of Mozart’s finest overtures.

Although the full opera never saw great success, this overture is frequently performed in concerts.

The orchestra will also perform Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, known as his unfinished symphony.

“It’s so well known,” said Scott. “In the first 10 seconds you’ll recognize it. The Schubert will work really well in this setting.

“The orchestra can just play very intimately,” Scott said of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church venue, which he praised as one of the best acoustic venues in the city.

Instead of a large orchestra of 80 players, there will be 30 to 40 musicians performing.

“The whole idea of this concert is to experience music in a different way. The audience is really hearing the orchestra acoustically the way it should without any struggle.

The church will be lit almost totally by 300 to 400 candles.

“Hopefully, we’re giving the audience an experience that is all encompassing,” they’re not only truly listening but “experiencing it mentally and emotionally.”

Getting the sound of Mozart is “really tricky,” Scott added. “It requires really fine players…. It’s very difficult to get that balance of richness, subtlety and transparency.”

Tickets are $40 and available at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office in the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.