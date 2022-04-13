 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena Symphony performs for 2,000 elementary students

The Helena Symphony Orchestra performs 'Beethoven Lives Upstairs"

The Helena Symphony Orchestra performs 'Beethoven Lives Upstairs' for nearly 2,000 Helena-area elementary students on Wednesday at the Helena Civic Center.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Nearly 2,000 elementary school students got a taste of Beethoven Wednesday during the Helena Symphony Orchestra's annual youth concert at the Helena Civic Center.

Students from Helena Public Schools, St. Andrew School, Boulder Elementary School, Radley Elementary School in East Helena, and Avon attended the concert for fourth and fifth graders.

“For many students, this will be their first opportunity to experience a live performance of classical music,” said Director of Patron Services Scott Kall in a press release.

This year the Helena Symphony partnered with Classical Kids Live Symphony Concert Series to present "Beethoven Lives Upstairs." The production included more than 25 musical excerpts from Beethoven’s most impactful and inspiring works. The symphony performed the music as two professional actors shared anecdotes and observations based on true occurrences of Beethoven’s life, told through a child’s point of view.

“From actors, costumes, lighting, and the orchestra musicians, this is a wonderfully educational, fun, and entertaining concert for students, and we are thrilled to continue the Symphony’s educational efforts,” said Music Director Allan R. Scott in a press release. “The Youth Concert programs are designed specifically for the music education of fourth and fifth graders. The Youth Concert also seeks to make a lasting impact on the fourth and fifth grade students before they enter middle school where they hopefully will participate in orchestra, band, or chorus, and in many ways, this concert is one of the last experiences the fourth and fifth graders will have before deciding to take up an instrument.”

