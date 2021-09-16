Helena Symphony offers solace of Beethoven’s Ninth

During some of the world’s darkest times, people have turned to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony -- seeking peace, solace and hope.
And, once again, in the midst of a world pandemic, people are turning to Beethoven’s Ninth.
The Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale return to in-person, indoor concerts with Beethoven’s masterpiece at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Helena Civic Center.
The concert launches the Symphony’s 67th season and includes an Opening Night Celebration at the close of the evening.
The concert is not only available to enjoy in person with fellow music lovers, but once again the public can enjoy Homestream Your Helena Symphony Presented by AARP Montana.
Opening the concert that night, are two inspiring works by American contemporary composer John Williams, “Hymn to the Fallen” and “Summon the Heroes.”
“The first half of the concert is about remembering those we lost and honoring those who are keeping so many of us safe,” said Music Director Allan R. Scott.
“This is our musical ‘howl’,” he said, alluding to the 8 p.m. daily Howls for Helena’s essential workers that launched in April 2020, during the early days of the pandemic and continued for months.
Many symphonies, including some in Montana, are featuring Beethoven’s Ninth this season, said Scott.
Beethoven described himself as someone “who did everything badly except compose music,” said Scott. He was uneducated, yet that gave “his musical utterance a simplicity and sincerity that are without parallel among the great composers.”
Written and performed when Beethoven had turned totally deaf, Symphony No. 9 premiered in Vienna in 1824 and overwhelmed the audience, which gave him repeated standing ovations.
Interestingly, it was actually commissioned by The London Philharmonic Society.
The symphony includes the much beloved, iconic “Ode to Joy,” a poem written by German playwright and poet Friedrich Schiller.
This will be sung by the chorale and four guest artists: soprano Diana McVey, mezzo soprano Satah Mattoz, tenor Norman Shankle and baritone Timothy Renner.
Numerous countries and cultures have adopted the Ninth for their events and ceremonies. For Americans, some of the most moving examples have been after the September 11 terrorist attack in 2001 and at the Fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
“Whenever we’ve seen major events happen in the world, this piece is called upon to help us get through it,” said Scott.
“It’s Beethoven’s last public outcry. Why can’t the city of man be equivalent to the city of God? Why can’t there be more of this universal connection that brings us more together?
”Beethoven does this with ‘Ode to Joy.’”
It’s a call for an earthly Elysium, the Greek word for paradise or heaven.
Much of this coming symphony season is about “reclaiming your life,” said Scott.
The music has an aggressive energy, starting out with Beethoven’s Ninth.
Other highlights include:
Mozart by Candlelight, a nonseries concert, Saturday, Nov. 13;
Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” Saturday, March 26, 2022; and Bizet’s opera “Carmen”
in concert, Saturday, April 30,2022.
“This season has this visceral energy… this pounding open the door -- this idea that we must take back our lives.”
At the concert, the symphony will be following CDC health protocol guidelines based on current COVID-19 numbers in Helena, said Scott. Audience members are encouraged to be vaccinated.
The symphony has also invested money in rapid COVID tests so it can regularly test musicians and singers.
Tickets range from $15 to $55 (plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office 442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office located on the Walking Mall at the Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Following the performance, audience members are invited to the Opening Night Celebration in the Ballroom of the Helena Civic Center for champagne and desserts, sponsored by The Parrott. Admittance is free to all Season 67 subscribers, and $10 for others.
The concert can also be streamed on a computer, tablet or smartphone or smart TV.