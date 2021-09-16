Helena Symphony offers solace of Beethoven’s Ninth

If you go...

What: Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

Cost: $15 to $55 (plus a $5 transaction fee)

Contact: buy tickets online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call 442-1860, or visit the Symphony Box Office, Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Info: The Symphony will be following CDC health protocol guidelines based on current COVID-19 numbers in Helena the day of the concert. Audience members are encouraged to be vaccinated.

Opening Night Celebration in the Ballroom of the Helena Civic Center for champagne and desserts, sponsored by The Parrott. Admittance is free to all Season 67 subscribers, and $10 for others.

The concert can also be streamed, details in story.