Helena Symphony kicks off Season 68 Saturday

The Helena Symphony opens Season 68 Saturday with a performance by violinist Stephen Cepeda and the Opening Night After Party fundraiser immediately afterward.

Cepeda’s virtuosity soars in Max Bruch’s quest for an idyllic dream of Scotland, and the HSO brings the magical mayhem of Dukas’ "Sorcerer’s Apprentice" to life before the hypnotic allure of Ravel’s "Bolero." This performance starts at 5:30 p.m. and the Opening Night After Party fundraiser begins at 7 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

“Concertmaster Stephen Cepeda is one of our audience’s favorite soloists. His mastery of his instrument is readily apparent whenever you hear him play. We are excited to be able to showcase his talents once again,” said Director of Patron Services Scott Kall. “Add to the mix 'The Sorcerer’s Apprentice' and 'Bolero,' plus the Opening Night After Party, and I think the entire evening will be one that will be talked about for quite a while.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. They can also be purchased online at www.helenasymphony.org at any time.