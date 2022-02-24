Helena Symphony concert explores love, tragedy and obsession

Romance.

Passion.

Obsession.

Jealousy.

Helena Symphony Orchestra’s post-Valentine’s Day concert has it all.

Take a deep dive into the emotional tumult 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Helena Civic Center, when the symphony orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet” and Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique.”

The audience also has the option to livestream the concert (see details below).

“People love it. It’s just so popular. It’s the piece that launched Tchaikovsky as a major composer in the world,” said Music Director Allan R. Scott.

Rather than a musical retelling of Shakespeare’s love story, it’s a 20-minute work that touches on all the major themes and the heartbreak of the tale – “from the love theme, to Friar Laurence’s warning, to the battle scenes of the Montagues and Capulets, to the death of the lovers.”

Scott paired it with Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique” that captures “this massive sense of love turning into obsession.”

“What’s odd is it’s somewhat autobiographical,” said Scott, “because Berlioz was a very weird guy.

“It starts out with a love theme and going to a ball and making love in the countryside. The first three movements are gorgeous, but they’re always interspersed with moments of obsession…. Then there’s this rage and jealousy and paranoia.”

Berlioz had a similar relationship with an actress, and may have actually been on his way to murder her when he bumped into the composer Felix Mendelssohn and the whole thing got derailed, said Scott.

“In many ways the ‘Symphonie fantastique’ is a one hit wonder.” Some of Berlioz’s other works were met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

The “Symphonie fantastique” tells the story of an artist poisoning himself with opium and experiencing bizarre visions in which he murders his lover and is sentenced to death.

The audience will likely recognize “March to the Scaffold,” when the artist is being marched to the scaffold.

“It’s very over the top. You hear this big brass thing; his head is chopped off…. Next, all of a sudden, you’re at ‘Dance of the Witches’ Sabbath.’ We’re in hell, he’s in a pot and witches are dancing around the pot.”

Scott doesn’t take any of this dark tale too seriously, he said. “Music and art can just be fun. It’s incredibly powerful and beautiful music.”

“This is a great concert to experience the symphony,” said Scott, particularly for those who haven’t been before. “The orchestra is the star.”

Also, that evening, the symphony will announce this year’s Symphony Under the Stars program and also the popular June fundraiser concert at Montana Ting.

The final three concerts of the season are massive blockbusters, Scott said.

Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” which forever changed the music world, will be performed March 26. “It’s the most important work of the last 120 years. It changed everything.”

Carmen in Concert closes the season April 30.

The last time it was performed in Helena, it filled every seat at the civic center, Scott said.

Saturday’s concert tickets are ($15-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visit the Symphony Box Office at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana will live stream the concert, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Streaming is free, but donations welcome.

