Helena Symphony concert explores love, tragedy and obsession

Helena Symphony Chorus

The Helena Symphony Chorus performs during the 66th season concert series.

 Photo Courtesy of Ginny Emery, Wandering Albatross Photography

Romance.

Passion.

Obsession.

Jealousy.

Helena Symphony Orchestra’s post-Valentine’s Day concert has it all.

Take a deep dive into the emotional tumult 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Helena Civic Center, when the symphony orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet” and Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique.”

The audience also has the option to livestream the concert (see details below).

“People love it. It’s just so popular. It’s the piece that launched Tchaikovsky as a major composer in the world,” said Music Director Allan R. Scott.

Rather than a musical retelling of Shakespeare’s love story, it’s a 20-minute work that touches on all the major themes and the heartbreak of the tale – “from the love theme, to Friar Laurence’s warning, to the battle scenes of the Montagues and Capulets, to the death of the lovers.”

Scott paired it with Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique” that captures “this massive sense of love turning into obsession.”

Music Director Allan R. Scott c

Music Director Allan R. Scott conducts the Helena Symphony. 

“What’s odd is it’s somewhat autobiographical,” said Scott, “because Berlioz was a very weird guy.

“It starts out with a love theme and going to a ball and making love in the countryside. The first three movements are gorgeous, but they’re always interspersed with moments of obsession…. Then there’s this rage and jealousy and paranoia.”

Berlioz had a similar relationship with an actress, and may have actually been on his way to murder her when he bumped into the composer Felix Mendelssohn and the whole thing got derailed, said Scott.

“In many ways the ‘Symphonie fantastique’ is a one hit wonder.” Some of Berlioz’s other works were met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

The “Symphonie fantastique” tells the story of an artist poisoning himself with opium and experiencing bizarre visions in which he murders his lover and is sentenced to death.

The audience will likely recognize “March to the Scaffold,” when the artist is being marched to the scaffold.

“It’s very over the top. You hear this big brass thing; his head is chopped off…. Next, all of a sudden, you’re at ‘Dance of the Witches’ Sabbath.’ We’re in hell, he’s in a pot and witches are dancing around the pot.”

Scott doesn’t take any of this dark tale too seriously, he said. “Music and art can just be fun. It’s incredibly powerful and beautiful music.”

“This is a great concert to experience the symphony,” said Scott, particularly for those who haven’t been before. “The orchestra is the star.”

Also, that evening, the symphony will announce this year’s Symphony Under the Stars program and also the popular June fundraiser concert at Montana Ting.

The final three concerts of the season are massive blockbusters, Scott said.

The Helena Symphony

The Helena Symphony will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet” and Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique.” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Helena Civic Center.

Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” which forever changed the music world, will be performed March 26. “It’s the most important work of the last 120 years. It changed everything.”

Carmen in Concert closes the season April 30.

The last time it was performed in Helena, it filled every seat at the civic center, Scott said.

Saturday’s concert tickets are ($15-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visit the Symphony Box Office at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana will live stream the concert, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Streaming is free, but donations welcome.

If you go

What: Helena Symphony presents “Romeo & Juliet” and “Symphonie fantastique”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

Cost: $15-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee)

Contact: www.helenasymphony.org, or call (406-442-1860), or visit the Box Office at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100)

Note: Livestream the concert with Homestream Your Helena Symphony, presented by AARP Montana, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony webpage and Facebook page

If current COVID transmission rates are high or substantial, masks will be required at the concert.

Allan R. Scott signed lifetime contract

In November, Allan R. Scott, who has been music director of the Helena Symphony for 19 years, signed a lifetime contract with the Helena Symphony. It was announced Nov. 20, 2021, at The Solid Gold – Happy 50th, Maestro! Fundraiser celebrating Scott’s 50th birthday.

Season 68: A Celebration of the Human Spirit

The Helena Symphony announces its new season. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 2.

Season 68 highlights include performances by Helena Symphony concertmaster and violinist Stephen Cepeda, Philadelphia Orchestra violinist Amy Oshioro-Morales, the return of pianist Claire Huangci and performances by at least a dozen well noted singers.

Masterworks Concerts Series

(All Masterworks concerts are Saturdays at the Helena Civic Center)

I. Sept. 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Opening Night -- Violinist Stephen Cepeda & Ravel’s Bolero

II. Oct. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m., Mozart’s Requiem

III. Jan. 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Liszt & Also Sprach Zarathustra

IV. Feb. 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto & Fourth Symphony

V. March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Pianist Claire Huangci returns with Rachmaninoff

VI. May, 6, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Sweeney Todd

Non-Series Concerts

1. Saturday, July 16, 2022, 8:30 p.m., Carroll College Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars

2. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Mozart by Candlelight

3. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, 7 p.m., Cathedral of Saint Helena, Christmas in the Cathedral

Benefit Concert

A Night in Hollywood at Montana Ting, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Education Concerts

Annual Youth Concert for 4th & 5th Graders

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, -- Beethoven Lives Upstairs

Symphony Kids

All concerts are at 10 a.m. Saturdays at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

Symphony Kids 1: Oct. 1, 2022, -- The City Mouse & The Country Mouse

Symphony Kids 2: Nov. 5, 2022, -- Ralph the Runaway Rabbit

Symphony Kids 3: Feb. 4, 2023, -- But the Music Spoke … Beethoven’s Story

Symphony Kids 4: April 1 2023, -- The Red Hen

