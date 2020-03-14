Helena Symphony cancels events through April 15
Helena Symphony cancels events through April 15

Helena Symphony

A scene from a Helena Symphony concert at the Helena Civic Center.

 Photo Courtesy of Wandering Albatross Photography

The Helena Symphony announced Saturday that all of its rehearsals, performances and other events through April 15 have been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus. 

The canceled events include Mendelssohn & Rossini March 28 at the Helena Civic Center, Symphony Kids 4 April 4 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and the Annual Youth Concert for fourth and fifth graders April 15 at the Helena Civic Center. The next scheduled concert is Masterworks Concert VI, CARMEN in Concert, May 2, followed by the Closing Night After Party. 

Season ticket-holders may receive an additional ticket for the Masterworks Concert VI, or an additional Bring A Friend Voucher for the 2020-2021 season. Single ticket-holders may exchange their tickets for any future Masterworks Concert. Both also have the option of making their ticket purchases a tax-deductible donation. 

Visit www.helenasymphony.org for updates. 

