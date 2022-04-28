Helena Symphony: A seductive, sizzling Carmen takes to the stage Saturday night

One of the world’s most popular operas, Bizet’s “Carmen,” opens in concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, performed by the Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and guest artists at the Helena Civic Center.

While “Carmen” was a flop when it opened in Paris in 1875, because it shocked and scandalized the audience, it gained international acclaim within the decade.

It’s currently one of the top three operas performed in the world, according to opera websites.

The sexy opera about a gypsy temptress and a messy love triangle with a handsome soldier and a glamorous bullfighter continues to lure in fans.

Its well-known arias, “Habanera” and the “Toreador Song,” will likely guarantee its continued popularity, writes Opera Sense.

Helena Symphony planned to perform this concert two years ago, but COVID intervened.

As originally planned, mezzo soprano Kirstin Chavez will sing the role of Carmen. She’s earned a reputation as “one of the most riveting and significant performing mezzo sopranos today,” according to the Helena Symphony concert program.

She’s performed Carmen all over the world, including with Opera Australia, the Welsh National Opera and Staatsoper Hannover, among many others.

Opera News lauded her performance at Opernhaus Graz in Austria as “the Carmen of a lifetime,” noting “her dark generous mezzo, earthy eroticism, volcanic spontaneity and smoldering charisma.”

“Chavez has it all,” it continued, “including a superb command of French and a sense of humor.”

“Kirstin Chavez made her career on Carmen,” said Helena Symphony artistic director Allan R. Scott. “She is one of the great Carmens.”

Numerous reviewers agree.

“Chavez doesn't just play Carmen -- she is Carmen. Wrapping her legs around various male cast members, she mesmerized the audience who sat silently still, lest they miss one movement, one note of her sizzling sexuality. Who could resist her tantalizing Habanera? Her acting and body language was as evocative as her voice,” wrote a reviewer in the Winnipeg Free Press.

The last time the Helena Symphony performed “Carmen” in March 2007, they sold out every seat in the Helena Civic Center.

That time, it was a fully staged opera.

This time, Helena Symphony is performing what Scott calls a “semi-staged concert version,” meaning it has some staged moments and a little bit of costuming. Vocalists won’t just stand behind music stands as they sing.

“Carmen" has “some of the most familiar, popular music in all of music,” said Scott. What he particularly likes about it besides the familiarity of the music “is what people often don’t expect.”

“(O)ur feelings toward the characters change as the story goes on.”

There’s also the over-the-top, “soap opera” dramatics.

“We have to have a suspension of our disbelief” about the preposterous and very superficial story, in which people fall madly in love at first sight.

For Carmen, love is fleeting. First she falls in love with a soldier Don Jose (tenor Eric Fennell), who becomes totally infatuated with her – to the point that he abandons everything.

But then, she turns.

The macho bullfighter Escamillo (baritone Ian Burns) captures her eye and her passions – driving Don Jose mad with jealousy, and he “unravels.”

“Carmen is a character you love to hate,” Scott said. “We know she has to die” – just like the bull in the bullring has to die. “She predicts her own demise.”

In opera, Scott said, there are no “spoilers.” The audience is expected to know the plot – including the ending.

The opera feels French, he said, and is sung in French (with projected English subtitles), but much of the music sounds Spanish because Bizet was fascinated with the exoticness of Spain.

Sadly, Bizet had his own tragic fate.

A brilliant composer, he had only produced works of mediocre success when he died in his 30s, before he knew that “Carmen” would capture the hearts of opera lovers worldwide and be recognized as one of the great operas.

Other guest artists include: Soprano Leah Partridge as Micaela; bass-baritone Nathan Stark as Zuniga and Morales; soprano Megan Pachecano, Frasquita; mezzo soprano Tascha Anderson, Mercedes; tenor Miguel Angel Olivas, Le Remendado; and tenor Michael Gray, Le Dancairo.

Ironhorse Youth Music Opera Chorus directed by Tom Mazanec joins 50 Helena Symphony Chorale members and a 65-member orchestra for the performance.

Concert tickets are ($25-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visit the Box Office, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana will live stream the concert, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Streaming is free, but donations welcome.

