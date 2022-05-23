Helena suspends open container ordinances for Big Sky Pride

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved a resolution suspending the city's ordinances prohibiting open alcohol containers within the downtown urban renewal district for the day of Big Sky Pride.

The resolution, approved on a 4-1 vote with City Commissioner Sean Logan casting the only "no" vote, suspends Helena City Code sections 5-1-1 and 7-14-1 only within the borders of the city's downtown urban renewal district, loosely bound by Park, Cruse and Lyndale avenues, on July 23.

Section 5-1-1 prohibits the possession of an open alcoholic beverage on city "streets, alleys, parks or on any other public premises in this City," and section 7-14 lays out the requirements for a permit to suspend that prohibition.

The downtown urban renewal district encompasses seven city parks, including Centennial, Womens, Hill and Anchor parks.

Logan stated ahead of his "no" vote that he was opposed only to the suspension of city code, and he noted that within the code the commissioners voted to suspend are instructions on how to obtain a permit accomplishing the same goal.

However, Helena Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke said the permits are typically reserved for smaller events at individual businesses, while Monday's resolution involves multiple businesses and a larger area.

"That's why we went this route," Knoepke said.

City Attorney Rebecca Dockter said the process used was "what was done in the past."

The commission approved a near carbon copy resolution in 2021 for the event after a two-week delay over confusion about liability insurance.

Dockter confirmed that Big Sky Pride organizers are in the process of securing insurance.

"I think that Big Sky Pride has always had safe and really fun events they put on during Pride Weekend," City Commissioner Emily Dean said.

Dean said by "achieving the goals of the downtown master plan," the city's urban core is becoming a place where people want to be.

Considering the envisioned increase in use of the downtown area, Dean and other commissioners tasked city staff with generating proposals on "how to address this not on an annual, ad hoc basis," City Commissioner Melinda Reed said.

"We'd like to be in a place where we don't have to approve this resolution every year," Dean said. "What does this look like moving forward so that we're in a place where we have consistency across events when others want to start organizing similar ones?"

City Commissioner Eric Feaver also voiced his support for the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community.

"I think it's a very strong and positive attraction for our state, not just our city," Feaver said. "I'm looking forward to the day when the city manager just is able to do it, and the commission doesn't have to argue about the law or code or anything else."

