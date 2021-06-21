Helena suspends open container ordinances for Big Sky Pride events

Hamm said those communications broke down largely before they started.

"I'm not sure who has been telling the city manager that they have been following up and giving me information, but I've had literally no returned calls from anyone at the city or emails."

City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin made the motion to approve the resolution as written.

"I think it's unfortunate that the staff and the applicant weren't able to connect and have a conversation about this over the two-week period that we provided, but given that, my understanding is that we do have an option in front of us," City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said. "This is a logical option. ... I think given the time constraints we're under, I'm comfortable moving forward with the resolution we have in front of us that is narrow in scope and provides the opportunity for this significant event in our community to happen."

City Commissioner Sean Logan explained he was voting against the resolution because he is uncomfortable with the idea of suspending city code.

"If we want to repeal, amend or otherwise change the ordinance, there is a process to do that," Logan said, arguing that Monday's approval of the resolution does not meet that process.