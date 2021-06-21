Helena suspends open container ordinances for Big Sky Pride events

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved a resolution temporarily suspending the ordinances related to alcohol consumption and open containers for the Big Sky Pride event July 16 and 17.
The resolution passed on a 4-1 vote, with City Commissioner Sean Logan opposing it.
As written, the resolution suspends title 5, chapter 1, section 1 and title 7, chapter 14, section 1 of Helena city code, which deals with the possession of intoxicating beverages on public premises and the permitting process for events that allow for open containers.
Typically, events seeking to allow open containers require a permit from the city to do so. Such a permit is contingent on the event organizer providing proof of liability insurance as it relates to the open consumption of alcohol.
An alcohol vendor is required to posses such insurance and can extend that insurance to the event where they are selling alcohol, like an outdoor music festival.
In the case of Big Sky Pride, organizer Kev Hamm told city commissioners Monday that because his organization is not vending, he said he was unable to secure the necessary insurance.
In previous iterations of the popular gay pride event, a single bar serving as the event venue has extended its liability insurance to the event.
However, with multiple venues involved, City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said event organizers have been unable to get all the venues to agree to that.
"Perhaps however many licensed establishments want to apply themselves, but from what I have understood, some of them do not want to apply, and they are concerned that they will have liability for another establishment's service," Jodoin said.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said during Monday's meeting that the resolution was not necessary and that Big Sky Pride could receive event host insurance that would satisfy requirements within city code without the need to temporarily suspend that code.
"I was assured that that was made available," Harlow-Schalk told the commission. "I had followed up with our team (Monday) and asked if they would triple check whether or not the insurance has been submitted as a host, and it had not."
Yet Hamm said he was not made aware of that option ahead of the meeting.
"This is a type of insurance I've never heard of before," he said. "I'm happy to follow up with it, but we're coming up on this event, which is going to be a very big event and a huge financial impact to the city. We need to get this done."
The city commission punted the resolution at its June 7 meeting in order to give the city manager and staff time to coordinate with event organizers and insurance providers.
Hamm said those communications broke down largely before they started.
"I'm not sure who has been telling the city manager that they have been following up and giving me information, but I've had literally no returned calls from anyone at the city or emails."
City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin made the motion to approve the resolution as written.
"I think it's unfortunate that the staff and the applicant weren't able to connect and have a conversation about this over the two-week period that we provided, but given that, my understanding is that we do have an option in front of us," City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said. "This is a logical option. ... I think given the time constraints we're under, I'm comfortable moving forward with the resolution we have in front of us that is narrow in scope and provides the opportunity for this significant event in our community to happen."
City Commissioner Sean Logan explained he was voting against the resolution because he is uncomfortable with the idea of suspending city code.
"If we want to repeal, amend or otherwise change the ordinance, there is a process to do that," Logan said, arguing that Monday's approval of the resolution does not meet that process.
With the ultimate passage of the resolution Monday, the consumption of alcohol and possession of an open container of an intoxicating beverage in the public rights of way will be permitted at any event taking place within the Downtown Urban Renewal District on July 16 and 17.