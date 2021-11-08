Helena suspends more bus routes amid driver shortage

Due to a staffing shortage, Helena is suspending the two fixed routes of its Capital Transit services this week.

"Starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 8, the City of Helena’s Capital Transit will suspend its two fixed bus routes due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. The routes are expected to be closed through the end of the week (November 12)," the press release states.

Beginning Nov. 1, the city indefinitely suspended the Capital Transit bus service to East Helena due to reduced staff.

According to city staff, the paratransit service is still available.

Updates on the City's Transit service can be found online at www.ridethecapitalt.org/.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0