Helena suspending paid parking enforcement downtown

The city of Helena has temporarily suspended the enforcement of paid parking downtown.

Enforcement is suspended until March 31 in paid parking zones. However, the city will continue to enforce ADA parking and any illegal parking, such as blocking fire hydrants.

“We continue to take the advice of our public health partners in making decisions on City services and programs,” Interim City Manager Melinda Reed said in a statement. “As stewards of the downtown, this decision supports the safety of our downtown customers and parking staff.”

Helena public information officer Rebecca Connors said the measures are aimed at limiting person-to-person contact, such as officers speaking with the public as well as kiosks and meters as potential vectors.

The parking office will maintain current business hours to accept payment for fines or other parking needs. A security window blocks direct contact between staff and the public, the city said. The office is located at 225 S Cruse St. and is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Helena’s parking division will reevaluate the suspension on March 31.

