Helena superintendent elaborates on concerns with OPI

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz has offered more details as to why he was among the eight Montana school district leaders who signed a letter expressing “no confidence” in state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, claiming frustration with her office.

“We write to express our disappointment in your leadership as our state’s chief public education officer,” the superintendents of the AA schools wrote Dec. 6, noting they represent 64,000 students, which they said is 45% of Montana’s public schools enrollment.

“Indeed, for the reasons described in this letter, we express no confidence in your performance as Montana’s chief public education officer,” they wrote.

“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote. They said many of the problems revolve around the state Office of Public Instruction’s 90% staff turnover rate under Arntzen.

Weltz, speaking Wednesday on the “Coffee Break” program on KCAP 95.9 FM radio, said there was no one particular issue that sparked the letter to the Office of Public Instruction (OPI). But he did say there has been a slowdown in the time it takes to get new employees certified.

“It’s normally the case at the beginning of the school year, but it’s never been like this before and that really affects my staff -- when they are not able to get their certification from OPI,” Weltz, who became superintendent in July, said. “It has an effect on them and their morale.”

He said staffing is down at OPI, making “it difficult to get the support and the resources that you need in the day-to-day grind.”

“In all my years I have always relied heavily on OPI and the services they provide and it has been a phenomenal asset,” Weltz said. “Right now we are not receiving that sort of service.”

In addition to Weltz, superintendents from Belgrade, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula signed the five-page letter that listed nine examples of deficiencies with OPI.

On Wednesday, superintendents from Butte-Silver Bow, Sweet Grass, Wheatland and Missoula counties also sent a letter, saying it was time they voiced their dissent.

Arntzen, now in her second term as superintendent, said Tuesday she is taking the concerns "humbly and seriously."

"At the heart of everything we do, our collective mission is to always put Montana students first," Arntzen said in her reply. "To do that, it's imperative that we have unity and ongoing support readily available for our students, teachers, administrative staff and school districts."

The first letter from the eight superintendents listed concerns about not having enough OPI staff to process applications of educators in a timely manner; EGrants, noting that problems at OPI have resulted in districts being unable to timely apply for or access funds necessary to do their work; and updated content standards. They also said OPI updates on special education standards have been lacking and that Arntzen has used her office to speak against the efforts of educators chosen to revise the Code of Ethics.

“We expect better of you, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, whose job it is to guide the OPI and manage its resources for the betterment of all of Montana’s public schools,” the superintendents wrote. “We hope our concerns do not fall on deaf ears…”

Weltz was asked if he thought the letter would prompt some issues to be resolved.

He said it was his wish that something will come out of it, such as OPI replacing staff it has lost and provide more service for districts.

“…But more importantly, to provide more service for students,” he said.

“Ultimately what we are working for is what is best for kids,” he said. “We need the support of OPI in specific situations so that we can best serve our kids. So that is really where I am at.”

Weltz said that he believes OPI and the state superintendent want that as well.

The high turnover rate in the state superintendent's office has resulted in “serious deficiencies,” such as lack of support from Arntzen’s office when it comes to applying for programs and grants, while some important departments at OPI are either understaffed or without a director, according to the letter.

This story contains information from Lee Newspapers Reporter Skylar Rispens.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 10 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.